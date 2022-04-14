Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.85

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
About Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY)
