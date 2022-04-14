KBC Group NV Sells 6,469 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $73,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after acquiring an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.40.

Shares of IDXX traded up $11.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $508.61. 451,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.02. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $460.36 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 102.84%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

