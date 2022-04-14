KBC Group NV Sells 22,256 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $15,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,260. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

