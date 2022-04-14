KBC Group NV Sells 1,678 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $50,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.02. The stock had a trading volume of 508,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,832. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.94 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

