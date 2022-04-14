KBC Group NV Reduces Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,824 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $15,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,008,000 after purchasing an additional 696,626 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.47.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 6,503,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,761,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.51. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 115,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $6,429,570.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

