KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 249.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 346,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,099 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $61,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.99. 1,541,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,197. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.54 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day moving average is $165.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.