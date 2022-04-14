KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $53,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 552,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,506,000 after buying an additional 208,458 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 205,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,754,000 after buying an additional 152,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after buying an additional 146,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

XYL stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

