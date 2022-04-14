KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.60. The stock had a trading volume of 12,014,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,928. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

