KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 754.8% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $291.77. 137,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,886. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.63 and a 200 day moving average of $279.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

