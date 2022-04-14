KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,965 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $49,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 248.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,869. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

