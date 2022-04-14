KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 309.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,558 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,144 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.25. 4,567,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,603. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.44% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.