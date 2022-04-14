KBC Group NV Increases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 578.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $84,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Carrier Global by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.11. 3,202,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,501. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

