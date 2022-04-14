KBC Group NV Has $46.71 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 188.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978,631 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $46,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 63,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 426,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after buying an additional 82,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 50,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

HBAN traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.44. 12,387,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,774,466. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock worth $289,397. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

