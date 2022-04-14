KBC Group NV Has $23.78 Million Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 920.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,978 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Allegion in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.70.

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.19. 826,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

