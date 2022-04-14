KBC Group NV Has $20.98 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 184.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 357,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,485 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $20,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. 1,582,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,516,335. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

