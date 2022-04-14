KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,438 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $56,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

PNC traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.44. 2,422,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,759. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.44. The company has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

