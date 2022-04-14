KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $17,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in McKesson by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.38.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock worth $1,571,857. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.62. 746,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,120. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $329.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Company Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.