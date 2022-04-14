KBC Group NV Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $768,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DE traded up $7.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,783. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.