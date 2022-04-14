KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,273 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 146,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,600,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 222,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,723,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.60.

BURL stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.00. 1,098,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.38. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.