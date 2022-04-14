KBC Group NV Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833,270 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $92,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,491,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,626,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 53,563 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.47.

SCHW stock traded up $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,598,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,298. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.46 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 31.61%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

