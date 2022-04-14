KBC Group NV Acquires 502,699 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 851,180 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,699 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $55,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 185.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 69,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 265.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,015 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,429 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna cut Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.52.

Shares of WDC stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.86. 2,319,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,007,928. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $43.85 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

