KBC Group NV Acquires 196,338 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $76,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,312,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,783,452. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

