KBC Group NV Acquires 114,233 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 301.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,233 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $100,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after acquiring an additional 985,452 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $203,440,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUBS stock traded up $21.35 on Thursday, hitting $465.26. 537,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.60 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $378.88 and a 12-month high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group decreased their target price on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.04.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

