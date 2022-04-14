Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Achieves $724.30 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $4.16 or 0.00010471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $724.30 million and $119.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.81 or 0.00193181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00040526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00384731 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 173,657,543 coins and its circulating supply is 173,974,197 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

