Kava.io Reaches Market Capitalization of $513.55 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00192817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041203 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.00388891 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00050938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

