Kathleen A. Rickard Sells 59,720 Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
VRNA opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.60.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.
