Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) (TSE:KAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.16. Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 130,750 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$9.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:KAT)
Featured Stories
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katanga Mining Limited (KAT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.