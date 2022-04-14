Katalyo (KTLYO) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $798,858.37 and approximately $290,750.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0747 or 0.00000188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.71 or 0.07504198 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,781.99 or 1.00053945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

