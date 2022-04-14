Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) rose 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $100.55 and last traded at $100.15. Approximately 3,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 103,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.83.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leo Wilfred Gerard sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $61,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,813 shares of company stock valued at $274,069 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.