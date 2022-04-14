Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 179.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KALU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $68,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $105,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $274,069. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $96.05 on Thursday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.52). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

