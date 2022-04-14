Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 128.4% in March

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ JUPW remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. Jupiter Wellness has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jupiter Wellness by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

