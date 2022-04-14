Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Stock Price Up 31.8%

Shares of Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) rose 31.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 175 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

