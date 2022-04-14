JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $101.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.47.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $63.46 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.08.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 574,625 shares of company stock valued at $51,649,366 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.