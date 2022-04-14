Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Update

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the March 15th total of 29,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of JWEL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 47,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,876. Jowell Global has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jowell Global in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

