Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.71) to GBX 2,320 ($30.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($24.43) to GBX 1,800 ($23.46) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,600 ($33.88) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMPLY opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.