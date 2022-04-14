Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,977,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,392,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,348,000 after buying an additional 273,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $180.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $475.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.03 and a 200 day moving average of $167.58.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.14.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

