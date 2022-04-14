Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JOBY. Barclays initiated coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $5.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth $18,503,000. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,210,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,672,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.