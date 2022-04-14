JNBA Financial Advisors Takes $32,000 Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 122,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 17.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of ARLP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 2,027,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,822. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

