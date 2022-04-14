JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after buying an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,222,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,905,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,728 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,349,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $76.07 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The stock has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

