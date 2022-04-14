JNBA Financial Advisors Purchases 59 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.71. 847,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,670. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day moving average is $164.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

