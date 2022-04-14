JNBA Financial Advisors Has $111,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

DGRO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 1,670,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

