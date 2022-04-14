JNBA Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Welltower during the third quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.90. 1,647,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,875. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.74 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 124.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

