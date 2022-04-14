JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 337 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1,296.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.71.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $405.65. The company had a trading volume of 583,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,877. The stock has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.48. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $262.81 and a 1-year high of $411.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

