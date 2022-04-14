JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 303 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $792,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.11 on Thursday, reaching $175.11. 5,228,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,146. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.