JNBA Financial Advisors Buys 113 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of General Electric by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of General Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $210,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.75. 3,963,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,650. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.