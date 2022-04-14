JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 449.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.16. 888,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,889. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $102.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

