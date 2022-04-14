Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

JIXAY stock remained flat at $$66.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $73.91.

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

