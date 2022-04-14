Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY) Short Interest Update

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIXAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
JIXAY stock remained flat at $$66.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day moving average of $74.32. Jiangxi Copper has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $73.91.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
