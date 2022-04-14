JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover JELD-WEN.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.66. 556,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JELD-WEN (JELD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.