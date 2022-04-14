Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($243.48) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays set a €295.00 ($320.65) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($271.74) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €244.19 ($265.42).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.20 ($164.35) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €163.22 and a 200-day moving average of €177.76. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 52 week high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

