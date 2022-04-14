Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Allianz SE’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allianz in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allianz’s FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.20. Allianz has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $26.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.
About Allianz (Get Rating)
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
